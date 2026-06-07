Uncertainty Over US Entry Permits For Iran World Cup Squad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 AFP

Tehran: Uncertainty remains over US entry permits for Iranian players just days before the World Cup begins, with various Iranian bodies denouncing "unfair" treatment.

Iran is set to play all three of their group-stage matches in the United States, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before taking on Egypt in Seattle.

They have obtained visas but, according to the Iranian ambassador to Mexico, speaking at a press conference on Saturday in Tijuana, the squad will have to enter and leave the US on "the same day" as their matches.

A spokesperson for the Iranian football federation had previously said, however, that the players would arrive in the US one day before their first match, and two days before the subsequent games.

On Sunday Iran's football chief Mehdi Taj -- among some 15 staffers denied US visas, according to Iranian media -- criticised the United States' "unfair" treatment of the team, in a video shared by state news agency IRNA.

"Where in the world is a national team only allowed to enter the host country one day before its matches?" he said, describing the arrangement as "a form of malice, favouritism, unpreparedness and inequality".

The United States and FIFA have not commented on the matter.

The Iranian squad moved their training camp from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico after visa-related concerns emerged amid the war between Iran, the US and Israel.

The players eventually obtained visas, unlike some of the staff.