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Royal Decree Appoints Razzaz, Abu Shaar As Senate Members

Royal Decree Appoints Razzaz, Abu Shaar As Senate Members


2026-06-07 09:06:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued appointing Omar Razzaz and Hind Abu Shaar as members of the Senate, effective 7 June 2026.

//Petra// AJ

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Jordan News Agency

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