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Royal Decree Appoints Razzaz, Abu Shaar As Senate Members
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued appointing Omar Razzaz and Hind Abu Shaar as members of the Senate, effective 7 June 2026.
//Petra// AJ
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