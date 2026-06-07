Azerbaijan Participates In EBRD Board Of Governors Plenary Session

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev participated in the plenary session of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held in Riga, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The session reviewed the EBRD's 2025 Annual Review, the Strategic and Capital Framework for 2026–2030, the report on the implementation of commitments related to the 2023 capital increase, the strategy implementation plan, as well as the Bank's institutional activities and financial statements. Participants discussed the EBRD's future priorities, promoting sustainable economic growth, green and digital transformation, private sector development, strengthening economic resilience, investing in human capital, and expanding regional cooperation.

Elnur Aliyev also spoke at a roundtable discussion titled "The Role of the EBRD in Supporting Conflict-Affected Economies." During his remarks, he highlighted the impact of conflicts on economies, investments, and regional connectivity. He noted that recovery efforts extend beyond infrastructure reconstruction and also involve revitalizing economic activity, supporting the private sector, and ensuring long-term resilience.

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