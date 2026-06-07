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AI Leaders, Biosecurity Experts Call for Stricter DNA Screening to Reduce Bioweapon Risks
(MENAFN) Executives from major artificial intelligence firms and leading biotechnology specialists have jointly urged lawmakers in the United States to introduce mandatory safety screening for synthetic DNA purchases, according to reports.
The appeal, directed at US Congress, warns that rapid progress in AI technologies could increase the risk of misuse in biological research, potentially lowering barriers to the development of harmful biological agents.
The open letter was signed by prominent figures in the AI sector, including leaders from major technology companies such as Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Microsoft AI, alongside experts in biotechnology, DNA synthesis, and national security, according to reports.
Synthetic DNA refers to artificially created genetic material that can be ordered online and delivered like standard laboratory supplies. While it is widely used in medical research, vaccine development, and advanced biotechnology applications, the signatories emphasized that it also carries potential security risks.
The letter highlights that synthetic DNA has enabled significant scientific progress, including accelerating medical breakthroughs and expanding access to biological engineering tools beyond large institutions.
However, the authors caution that the same accessibility could be exploited if malicious actors were able to order sequences designed to recreate dangerous pathogens, according to reports.
They argue that implementing standardized screening requirements for DNA synthesis providers could reduce such risks, while still preserving legitimate scientific and commercial uses of the technology.
Although addressed to U.S. lawmakers, the signatories stressed that the issue is global in scope, given the international availability and cross-border shipment of synthetic genetic material.
The appeal, directed at US Congress, warns that rapid progress in AI technologies could increase the risk of misuse in biological research, potentially lowering barriers to the development of harmful biological agents.
The open letter was signed by prominent figures in the AI sector, including leaders from major technology companies such as Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Microsoft AI, alongside experts in biotechnology, DNA synthesis, and national security, according to reports.
Synthetic DNA refers to artificially created genetic material that can be ordered online and delivered like standard laboratory supplies. While it is widely used in medical research, vaccine development, and advanced biotechnology applications, the signatories emphasized that it also carries potential security risks.
The letter highlights that synthetic DNA has enabled significant scientific progress, including accelerating medical breakthroughs and expanding access to biological engineering tools beyond large institutions.
However, the authors caution that the same accessibility could be exploited if malicious actors were able to order sequences designed to recreate dangerous pathogens, according to reports.
They argue that implementing standardized screening requirements for DNA synthesis providers could reduce such risks, while still preserving legitimate scientific and commercial uses of the technology.
Although addressed to U.S. lawmakers, the signatories stressed that the issue is global in scope, given the international availability and cross-border shipment of synthetic genetic material.
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