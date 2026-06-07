Xi Heads To Pyongyang, Moscow On His Mind

MENAFN - Asia Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to North Korea will be delicate and difficult. The relationship no longer resembles that of“lips and teeth” from the Korean War era - Korean lips and Chinese teeth. It has evolved into far more complex and contradictory ties, not one-sided but full of thorns for the Chinese.

North Korea is, in fact, the single greatest beneficiary of the war in Ukraine. In exchange for supplying weapons and troops, it has obtained Russian technology that has enabled a strategic leap in its missile and nuclear capabilities. (Just ahead of Xi's visit, North Korea announced that its nuclear program is“irreversible.”)

This leap, however, has created two serious issues for China, which had naively encouraged North Korean support for Russia to prevent its collapse and the dangerous fallout that would follow.

The first is that it has alarmed South Korea and Japan, pushing them into a rearmament race. The North Korean threat is real, and, as such, it provides a genuine justification for the two neighbors to rearm. It is against North Korea and against the more real but unspoken and unspeakable threat posed by China.

The second problem is that the political bond between North Korea and Russia has deepened, placing a significant burden on China's political advancement in Russia. If North Korea becomes like eastern Belarus, it would pose a threat to Beijing, perhaps greater than the growth of Chinese interests in Siberia poses to Moscow.

Naturally, it is precisely for this reason that neither Russia nor North Korea is ready to give up this new relationship, despite both being dependent on China. And, indeed, South Korea and Japan's rearmament becomes, in this light, a new lever for Moscow and Pyongyang over Beijing.

This pressure may outweigh China's possible advantage of playing the indirect North Korean wild card against whatever Beijing doesn't like, mostly Taiwan, the island, de facto independent but de jure part of one China, where the nationalists fled after the communists took over the mainland.