Who Is HR Nagendra? PM Modi's Yoga Guru To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations In New York

Bengaluru-based yoga expert Dr HR Nagendra, widely recognised as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru, is set to lead this year's International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at New York's iconic Times Square on June 21. The renowned yoga practitioner and educator will also inaugurate a new yoga and wellness centre in Monticello, New York, during a three-day visit from June 12 to June 14 ahead of the global event.

Speaking about the upcoming programme, Dr Nagendra said he was honoured to have been invited by the Consulate General of India in New York to participate in the celebrations.

"I'm really happy to be visiting New York for International Yoga Day. It's a huge honour to be invited by the Consulate General of India in New York to take part in the Times Square yoga event," Nagendra told reporters.

Dr HR Nagendra to Lead Times Square Yoga Day Event

Dr Nagendra will headline the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square, one of the world's most recognised public spaces. The annual event attracts yoga enthusiasts from across the globe and has become a prominent feature of Yoga Day celebrations in the United States.

Prior to the event, he will inaugurate a yoga and wellness centre in Monticello, where a series of programmes focused on health, wellness and yoga awareness are expected to be organised.

Who Is Dr HR Nagendra?

Dr HR Nagendra is a distinguished yoga teacher, author and Founder-Chancellor of the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA), a deemed university based in Bengaluru that specialises in yoga research and education.

Dr Nagendra began his career as a mechanical engineer before dedicating himself to the study and promotion of yoga. Over the years, he has authored around 35 books on yoga and holistic health.

In recognition of his contributions to the field, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

Theme for International Day of Yoga 2025

This year's International Day of Yoga will be observed under the theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

The theme aims to highlight yoga's role in promoting healthy and active ageing while encouraging people to adopt it as a preventive healthcare practice and a tool for overall well-being.

History of International Day of Yoga

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following a proposal put forward by India.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Since then, millions of people around the world have participated in Yoga Day events each year, helping to promote awareness of the physical, mental and emotional benefits of yoga.