Life Of Guru Amar Das Shining Beacon For Humanity, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Ludhiana, June 7 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the life of the third guru of the Sikhs, Guru Amar Das, is a shining beacon for humanity that will continue to guide generations on the path of sacrifice, devotion, service and equality.

He said Guru Amar Das strongly opposed social discrimination, caste divisions and outdated customs, and gave the timeless message of“Pehle Pangat, Pachhe Sangat” (first the community meal, then the congregation), which remains a foundation of social harmony and equality.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Amar Das in Punjab's industrial city of Ludhiana.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Guru Amar Das Seva Society, Shri Sukhmani Seva Society and Guru Amar Das Gurudwara and Dharamshala Charitable Trust for organising the event. He said the organisers had brought society together through the values of unity, service and remembrance of the divine.

He also paid his respects to the saints and 'ragi jathas' whose presence enhanced the dignity of the gathering. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh as a gesture of 'seva' for the gurdwara management.

He also assured the management of full government support for any future developmental works. He said the soulful kirtan being performed by the 'ragi jathas' on the historic and sacred land of Ludhiana was spiritually uplifting for the devotees.

Highlighting the life and teachings of Guru Amar Das, the Chief Minister said that Guru-ji spent more than 60 years as a humble devotee before ascending to the Guruship. Thereafter, he launched a major movement for social reform.

Even Emperor Akbar was asked to sit in the 'langar' and dine with ordinary people before meeting Guru-ji, sending a revolutionary message against caste discrimination and social divisions.

The Chief Minister said Guru Amar Das made an unparalleled contribution to social reform and women's empowerment. He strongly opposed the inhuman practice of sati, supported widow remarriage and encouraged women to reject the purdah system.

He said modern society is increasingly chasing material comforts while facing growing mental stress, conflict and jealousy. In such times, the teachings of Guru Amar Das provide the right direction. The sacred verses of Anand Sahib guide humanity towards true happiness and inner peace.

The Chief Minister said Haryana and Punjab are not merely neighbouring states geographically; they are united by a common spiritual heritage, culture and historical legacy. The sacred footprints of the Sikh Gurus are also deeply embedded in the soil of Haryana.

He emphasised that the government's respect for the Sikh community is reflected not only in words but also in concrete actions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented efforts have been made to preserve and promote India's religious and cultural heritage. Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the Government of India has approved the development of the heritage circuit comprising Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Khatkar Kalan, Kalanaur and Patiala.

Keeping in view the faith and devotion of the Sikh community, the Haryana government has launched the Swarna Jayanti Guru Darshan Yatra Yojana to provide financial assistance to pilgrims visiting Sri Hazur Sahib, Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Hemkund Sahib and Sri Patna Sahib. Two special trains have also been operated from Kurukshetra and Sirsa to Hazur Sahib in Nanded, the Chief Minister added.