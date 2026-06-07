IMD Weather Alert: Moderate To Severe Storms Likely In Multiple Districts Of MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 7 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh thunderstorm alert for several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening as the Southwest monsoon continues its northward advance, officials said.

Moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely over Harda, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa and Omkareshwar, while light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40 kmph are expected in many other districts across the state.

According to the daily weather summary, the state recorded scattered rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The Bhopal division witnessed rain at many places, while Narmadapuram and Shahdol divisions experienced rain at a few places.

Isolated rainfall occurred in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, and Rewa divisions, with the rest remaining mostly dry.

Notable rainfall amounts included Nusrulgunj (64 mm), Itarsi (45 mm), Kusmi (39.1 mm), and several other stations recording between 20-30 mm.

Day temperatures showed little change, though they remained below normal in several divisions.

The highest maximum temperature was 42.5°C in Nowgong (Chhatarpur), while the lowest minimum temperature dropped to 20.2°C in Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram).

Minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal in Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions.

The monsoon has further advanced into parts of West-Central India and the Northeastern states.

A cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and a trough extending to Telangana are influencing the weather.

Conditions remain favourable for more monsoon advancement in the coming days.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching 60 kmph are expected over Harda, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa, Omkareshwar.

Light thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph are likely over Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Agar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram (including Pachmarhi), Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Umaria, Shahdol, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli, and other listed districts.

Farmers have been urged to secure livestock, postpone field operations, and protect standing crops.

Motorists should drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and strong winds.

A gradual rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected over the next four days.

Residents are advised to monitor official updates and follow safety protocols to minimise risks from lightning, strong winds, and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.