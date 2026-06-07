IND Vs AFG Test: India Dominates Day 2, Posts 564/8 Declared

India dominated Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, posting a mammoth 564/8 declared in their first innings with the visitors struggling at 113/5 at stumps. Centuries from KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill, combined with fifties from Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, laid the foundation for India's commanding position. Debutant Manav Suthar and pacer Prasidh Krishna made early inroads with the ball, further tightening India's grip on the match.

Afghanistan falter in reply

The final session of Day 2 began positively for India as pacer Prasidh Krishna struck early, clean bowling Sediqullah Atal for 17 on the fourth ball of the ninth over, giving India their second wicket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah were played cautiously with Afghanistan reaching 53/2.

Suthar then made an impact, claiming his second wicket of the match by dismissing Gurbaz for 12 off 40 balls. He was caught by Sai Sudharsan on the second delivery of the 20th over, reducing Afghanistan to 62/3. By the end of the 25th over, Afghanistan were 77/3.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah then tried to steady he innings, taking the visitors to 93/3.

Prasidh Krishna struck again, ending a 36-run partnership by trapping Hashmatullah Shahidi lbw for 20 off 48 balls, which included four boundaries, in the 33rd over. Afghanistan were reduced to 112/4 in 38 overs.

India tightened their grip on the game as Suthar finished the day with wicket of Afsar Zazai in the final over of the day, leaving Afghanistan at 113/5 in 39.5 overs.

At stumps on Day 2, Afghanistan are trailing by 451 runs in reply to India's mammoth 564/8 declared.

Gill, Rahul tons power India to 564

Earlier, sensational tons from KL Rahul, skipper Shubman Gill and fifties from Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar have placed India in the driver's seat at Tea on the second day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan ended the second session of the day at 28/1, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0*) and Sediqullah Atal (11*) unbeaten.

India started the second session at 475/6, with Washington Sundar (14*) and Manav Suthar (9*) unbeaten. Suthar started with a six over Hasmatullah Shahidi's head in the first over itself, while another 82 metre maximum from him against Shahidi took India to the 500-run mark in 112.3 overs.

The duo stitched a half-century stand but Saleem Safi removed Suthar for a 41-ball 28 with two fours and two sixes. India were 510/7.

Saleem became only the third Afghanistan bowler with a five-wicket haul in the Tests.

Siraj (22 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and a six) played a quick cameo, carving Nangeyalia Kharote for a six and two fours in the 120th over, but became Saleem's sixth victim with India placed at 540/8.

Washington continued his fine run in Tests, reaching another fifty in 65 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at a mammoth 564/8 in 127 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (9*) and Washington (52*) unbeaten.

Saleem Safi (6/140) was the standout bowler for Afghanistan.

This was the first 550+ total for India at home since 571 runs against Australia at Ahmedabad in 2023.

Afghanistan openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik started decently, collecting some boundaries against pace. But it was Manav Suthar who struck in his first over, removing Abdul for 18-ball 16 on the fourth ball of his over, reducing Afghanistan to 28/1.

India lost three wickets in the first session of Day 2 and were comfortably placed at 475 for six wickets at Lunch, with Washington (14*) and Manav (9*) unbeaten.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill started the day's play with 368/3 on board and soon added 48 runs before Gill lost his wicket to Mohammad Saleem Safi. The Indian skipper made 126 runs off 177 balls with the help of 15 fours and a six. India was 416/4, with the duo having added 169 runs for the fourth wicket.

Gill also completed 1000 runs as India's Test captain. His batting average of 82.8 is the second-best-ever for any Test skipper with 1000 runs in the format. His average is only behind legendary Don Bradman's 101.5.

Gill added 169 runs for the fourth wicket with Pant, which is the highest stand for India for any wicket against Afghanistan.

Dhruv Jurel added 36 runs for the fifth wicket with Pant before Safi bowled him. His dismissal was very bizarre, as he left a straight delivery which went into the wickets. Jurel made 19 runs with the help of four boundaries. India was 452/5.

Pant was the next to depart. He missed a well-deserved century when he threw his wicket to Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, while trying for a big shot. It was Shahidi's maiden Test wicket. Pant made 81 off 121 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. India was 456/6.

At Lunch break, Washington was unbeaten at the crease with debutant Manav.

Brief scores

Brief scores: India: 564/8 (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100, Saleem Safi 6/140) vs Afghanistan: 113/5 in 39.5 overs (Rahmat Shah 43*, Hashmatullah Shahidi 20). (ANI)

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