President Murmu Hails Indian Team For SAFF Women's Championship Win

President Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday congratulated the Indian football team for clinching the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2026. President Murmu said women footballers displayed exceptional skill, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women's Football Team on winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2026! Our women footballers displayed exceptional skill, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament. I am confident that their remarkable achievement will inspire young girls across the nation to pursue their dreams with confidence and courage," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

India Clinches Record Sixth Title

India clinched a record-extending sixth SAFF Women's Championship title with a commanding 3-1 victory over Bangladesh in the final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Pyari Xaxa opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, but Bangladesh's Ritu Porna Chakma equalised in first-half stoppage time. India responded immediately after the break when Sanfida Nongrum headed home just 40 seconds into the second half. Substitute Lynda Kom Serto sealed the win in the 82nd minute.

The triumph marked India's return to the top of South Asian women's football for the first time since 2019 and ended Bangladesh's hopes of a third consecutive title. India dominated the tournament, winning all four matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding only once.

Tournament Honours and a Fitting Farewell

Sanfida was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, while Aveka Singh finished as top scorer with four goals. The victory also provided a fitting farewell to veteran Dangmei Grace, who retired after helping India secure her third SAFF title. Nepal received the Fair Play Award, while Panthoi Chanu Elangbam was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)