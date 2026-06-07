UAE Condemns Israeli Attack On Lebanese Army Vehicle In South Lebanon

The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli targeting of a vehicle belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of a number of military personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's categorical rejection of any attacks that undermine Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, or target its legitimate institutions.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the government of Lebanon and support during this critical juncture, emphasising its unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

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Furthermore, the ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Lebanon over this attack.

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