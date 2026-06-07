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Netanyahu Pushes to Expand Gaza Land Grip
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday that Israel intends to assume control over 70 percent of the Gaza Strip in the near term, a statement that comes despite the terms of a fragile, ongoing ceasefire.
"We currently hold more than 60 percent of the enclave; soon we will reach 70 percent," Netanyahu said during his weekly cabinet meeting. He added that Israel was still engaged in active combat against Hamas and "eliminating" the group's senior commanders.
Turning to Lebanon, Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces were "eliminating villages of terror" along the Israeli border, claiming that approximately 350 individuals had been killed in Lebanon over the past week — all of whom he described as militants.
A ceasefire agreement that came into force in October 2025 permits Israel to maintain a military presence behind the so-called "yellow line" demarcation, an area encompassing roughly half of the war-ravaged enclave.
Despite the truce, Israel has continued conducting daily strikes across Gaza. Health authorities based in Gaza reported Saturday that 951 Palestinians have lost their lives to Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect.
"We currently hold more than 60 percent of the enclave; soon we will reach 70 percent," Netanyahu said during his weekly cabinet meeting. He added that Israel was still engaged in active combat against Hamas and "eliminating" the group's senior commanders.
Turning to Lebanon, Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces were "eliminating villages of terror" along the Israeli border, claiming that approximately 350 individuals had been killed in Lebanon over the past week — all of whom he described as militants.
A ceasefire agreement that came into force in October 2025 permits Israel to maintain a military presence behind the so-called "yellow line" demarcation, an area encompassing roughly half of the war-ravaged enclave.
Despite the truce, Israel has continued conducting daily strikes across Gaza. Health authorities based in Gaza reported Saturday that 951 Palestinians have lost their lives to Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect.
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