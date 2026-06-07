Iran World Cup Squad Told To Enter, Exit US On Match Day: Ambassador
Due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Tehran, Iran's team is now based in Mexico, instead of their intended site in Tucson, Arizona.Recommended For You
"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day," Iran's envoy Abolfazl Pasandideh told reporters.
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