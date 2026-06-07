India Stays Fastest-Growing Major Global Economy Despite Slipping To 6Th GDP Ranking

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India has reinforced its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, expanding 7.7 per cent in the 2025-26 fiscal year despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elevated oil prices, a weakening rupee and slowing global growth.

The strong performance comes even as the country remains sixth in the global GDP rankings in nominal dollar terms, a position largely influenced by currency movements and statistical revisions rather than economic fundamentals.

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The latest data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed that the economy grew 7.7 per cent during FY26, accelerating from 7.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 7.1 per cent in 2024-25. Growth gained further momentum in the January-March quarter, with GDP expanding 7.8 per cent, underscoring the strength of domestic demand, government spending and investment activity.

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The performance comes at a time when many major economies are grappling with sluggish growth, persistent inflationary pressures and trade disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the figures as evidence of India's growing economic strength and resilience. "India's economy grew by 7.7 per cent in FY 2025-26, with growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resilience and underlying strength built over the last 12 years through the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform," Singh said in a post on X.

He added that India continues to stand out as the world's fastest-growing major economy at a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty.

The latest growth figures have provided reassurance to policymakers as the economy navigates external headwinds stemming from higher energy costs, supply-chain disruptions and currency volatility. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently trimmed its growth outlook for the current fiscal year, citing the potential impact of geopolitical tensions, rising crude prices and imported inflation.

Economists note that India's growth story continues to be driven by strong domestic consumption, rising public infrastructure investment, rapid digitalisation and manufacturing expansion under flagship initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) programme.

While India's growth trajectory remains enviable, its position in the global GDP rankings has attracted attention. According to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook estimates, India is currently the world's sixth-largest economy in nominal GDP terms, behind the United States, China, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom. India's nominal GDP is estimated at between $3.9 trillion and $4.1 trillion.

However, economists argue that the ranking does not fully reflect the country's economic strength. The shift is largely attributable to the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and revisions made under the new GDP base year series. Since global rankings are measured in dollar terms, a weaker rupee reduces the dollar value of economic output even when real growth remains robust.

India's economic fundamentals continue to compare favourably with those of its global peers. The country remains the world's third-largest economy when measured by purchasing power parity (PPP), behind only the United States and China. This metric adjusts for differences in the cost of living and purchasing power across countries and is often regarded as a better measure of domestic economic scale.

Moreover, India continues to outpace most major economies on growth. While advanced economies are expected to expand at rates of between 1 and 3 per cent over the coming years, India's growth is projected to remain above 6 per cent, making it one of the most dynamic large economies globally.

The medium-term outlook remains encouraging. Massive investments in transport infrastructure, logistics networks, renewable energy, manufacturing capacity and digital services are expected to sustain economic momentum. India's growing consumer market, expanding middle class and favourable demographics continue to underpin long-term growth prospects.

Several international institutions, including the IMF and World Bank, expect India to regain ground in the global GDP rankings over the coming years. Many projections indicate that the country could emerge as the world's third-largest economy in nominal GDP terms by the early 2030s, overtaking both Japan and Germany.

For now, India's latest growth performance sends a clear message. Despite geopolitical shocks, currency pressures and an uncertain global economic environment, the country's growth engine remains among the strongest in the world. As investors seek opportunities in an increasingly volatile global landscape, India continues to offer one of the most compelling long-term economic stories of the decade.

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