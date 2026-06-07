1 Dead, 5 Injured In Suspected Terror Shooting In Central Israel, Ambulance Service Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) One person was killed and five injured on Sunday in a suspected terror shooting in central Israel near the occupied West Bank, the Israeli ambulance service said.

The Israeli police said a suspected shooter in the attack was "neutralised", without providing further details.

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The police did not immediately identify the suspected shooter.

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"Large police forces remain at the scene, and searches are continuing," it said.

Israel's ambulance service said a 35-year-old man died of gunshot wounds, while five others were wounded, including two with what the ambulance service described as serious injuries.

The shootings took place in three separate areas in central Israel close to the Palestinian West Bank city of Qalqilya. Palestinian group Hamas praised the shooting but did not claim responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he held a security assessment and is monitoring the "deadly shooting attack".

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