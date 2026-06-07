Explained: From Meme To Movement, How 'Cockroach Party' Inspired Indian Students Protest

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Wearing paper cockroach masks and distributing pamphlets, thousands of young students, led by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered in New Delhi on Saturday to protest alleged irregularities in recent major examinations in India.

CJP is a parody of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has garnered millions of followers on social media since its launch last month. It was started by Abhijeet Dipke, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist, not as a political party but as a satirical youth collective that has emerged as a hugely popular movement.

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Here's a look at the phenomenal response that Dipke, originally from Aurangabad (now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), has elicited in recent weeks and his plans for his group over the coming days:

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

The 30-year-old Dipke is originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. After getting a degree in journalism from Pune, he moved to the US, where he did a two-year master's degree in Public Relations.

How did the word 'cockroach' emerge at the centre of the controversy?

The name, CJP, started as a meme after India's Supreme Court chief justice Surya Kant in an open court hearing in mid-May, compared people who get fake law degrees or misuse the judicial system to 'cockroaches' and 'parasites of society.' The chief justice later clarified that his comments were misquoted and he was referring to individuals who entered the legal and media professions with fraudulent degrees, not to unemployed youth.

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case,” he said.“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence they are like parasites.” He added that he was proud of the Indian youth, who he saw“as the pillars of a developed India.”

Referring to a case where a person was aggressively pursuing a senior advocate designation, Surya Kant and another judge referred to the social media activity of the person and said:“There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them. There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media...social media...RTI activists...and start attacking everyone.”

How did Dipke get catapulted to the limelight over the past few days?

Days after Surya Kant's remarks, Abhijeet saw the online outrage on the use of 'cockroaches' and 'parasites' and launched his CJP.“Someone who is there to safeguard our freedom of expression is comparing us to cockroaches and parasites just for putting forward our opinion,” Abhijeet told the media.

After returning to India, Dipke told reporters he would continue with the agitation demanding the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, for his decision to award the contract for a new 'on-screen marking' system to a controversial firm.“Dharmendra Pradhan has wronged an entire generation, said Dipke.“If he is not removed or does not step down within the next 7 days, we will be forced to continue our protest on the ground.”

What are the five demands of CJP?

Last month, CJP released their five core demands, which they claim resonate with India's frustrated youth.

They include:

If the CJP comes in power, no Chief Justice shall be granted a Rajya Sabha (Upper House) seat as a post-retirement reward. If any legit vote is deleted, whether in a CJP or opposition-ruled state, the CEC shall be arrested under UAPA, as taking away voting rights of citizens is no less than terrorism. Women shall receive 50 per cent reservation, not 33 per cent, without increasing the strength of Parliament. Additionally, 50 per cent of all Cabinet positions shall be reserved for women.

All media houses owned by Ambani and Adani shall have their licences cancelled to make way for truly independent media. Bank accounts of Godi media anchors shall be investigated.

Any MLA or MP who defects from one party to another shall be barred from contesting elections - and from holding any public office - for a period of 20 years.

They also demand:

Free WiFi for all citizens - because the internet is a human right, not a luxury for the employed. Afternoon naps mandated by law - productivity is overrated, rest is revolutionary. Weekly rant sessions in Parliament - every complaint deserves a dedicated audience. Resume gaps celebrated, not questioned - employment history is just a social construct. Official recognition of laziness as a valid lifestyle choice - dignity for all, judgment for none.

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