Salim Kumar Dies At 56: Five Films That Cemented His Place In Malayalam Cinema

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has passed away at the age of 56, according to Indian media reports. The National Award-winning actor had been hospitalised and placed on ventilator support before his death.

Salim Kumar had long battled liver-related health complications. After being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, a condition he spoke about publicly, he eventually underwent a liver transplant, according to Indian media reports.

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While he had not been very active professionally in recent years, generations of Malayalees continued to revisit his films, with many of his dialogues remaining part of everyday conversations.

Born on October 10, 1969, in Kerala, Salim Kumar built a career spanning comedy, drama and character roles. Here are five films that helped define his legacy:

Adaminte Makan Abu (2011)

Widely considered the finest performance of his career, Salim Kumar played Abu, an elderly man determined to fulfil his lifelong dream of performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

The role earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and showcased his remarkable dramatic range.

Karutha Joothan (2017)

One of the actor's most memorable later-career performances, the film saw him take on a complex lead role that highlighted his versatility beyond comedy.

Achanurangatha Veedu (2006)

The emotional drama marked a turning point in Kumar's career, proving that he could handle serious and emotionally demanding characters just as effectively as comedic ones.

Pulival Kalyanam (2003)

No list of Salim Kumar's best work would be complete without one of his comedy classics. His impeccable timing and unforgettable expressions made him a fan favourite and helped establish him as one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved comedians.

Compartment (2015)

The actor delivered another notable performance in this social drama, demonstrating the depth and maturity that characterised his later work.

Over the course of his career, Salim Kumar appeared in hundreds of films and became one of the most recognisable faces in Malayalam cinema. Whether through comedy or drama, his performances left a lasting impact on audiences across generations.

As tributes continue to pour in, fans are remembering an actor whose work remains deeply woven into Kerala's popular culture.

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passes away aged 56: Indian media reports Malayalam actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, Indian media reports

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