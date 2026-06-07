Paraguay Monitoring Injured Enciso

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 Xinhua

Asuncion: Attacking midfielder Julio Enciso has suffered a thigh injury less than a week before the team's opening match of the FIFA World Cup, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was forced off early in Paraguay's 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on Friday after a collision with an opponent.

"The player remains under constant monitoring and supervision by Paraguay's medical staff, which is closely tracking his recovery," the APF said in a statement.

It added that the Strasbourg playmaker's availability would depend on "his response to treatment and his day-by-day progress."

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro said after Friday's match that the injury was "nothing serious" and Paraguayan media reported that Enciso's place in the Albirroja's World Cup squad was not in doubt.

Paraguay will begin its campaign against the United States on Friday before facing Türkiye and Australia in Group D.