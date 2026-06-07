QC Launches Commercial And Industrial Directory 2025/2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Chamber (QC), Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, launched the Qatar Commercial and Industrial Directory 2025/2026 during a ceremony held, at the Chamber's headquarters.

The launching ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman of the Chamber, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice-Chairman, a number of Board members, and Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Acting General Manager, in addition to Saad Al Tawah Al Hajri, Chairman of Al Ikhtiyar Investment Group, owner of Al Ikhtiyar Advertising and Public Relations Company, which produced the directory for Qatar Chamber.

As part of the event, a video presentation was screened to showcase the directory's objectives, comprehensive contents, and key features. The presentation highlighted the publication's vital role in facilitating seamless business-to-business communication and supporting the wider commercial community in Qatar.

Following the presentation, Sheikh Khalifa honoured the representatives of the sponsoring companies and entities for supporting the directory. He presented honours to Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, as the Strategic Partner; and Khaled Ahmed Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President of Corporate and Institutional Banking Services at QNB Group, as the Main Sponsor.

He also honoured Ramzi Mazloum, CEO of Ramaco Trading and Contracting (Platinum Sponsor); Nasser Suleiman Al Haidar, Chairman of Al Suleiman Holding Group (Gold Sponsor); and Hassan Mohammed Al Afrangi, CEO of Ahli Bank (Silver Sponsor). Additionally, Bronze Sponsorship honours were presented to Eng. Hayat Boukhsheesha, Acting Director of the Technical Office, Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and Jasim Mohammed Taleb Al Khouri, Director of Research and Development at Taleb Group.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim affirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to fostering a seamless business environment by strengthening communication across all commercial and industrial sectors.

He noted that the Directory provides a comprehensive and up-to-date database of companies and establishments affiliated with the Chamber, at a time when the Qatari economy is experiencing sustained growth, expansion, and diversification. He added that the publication serves as a trusted economic reference, offering an integrated platform that enables investors, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to access data with full easiness and efficiency.

He further asserted that the Chamber views the directory as a strategic platform designed to fortify business connections, spotlight investment opportunities, and expand commercial cooperation both locally and globally. He also noted that the directory reflects the dynamism of Qatar's economic landscape, highlighting the rapid development of the private sector, the diversity of commercial, industrial, and service activities, and the broad base of companies operating in the Qatari market.