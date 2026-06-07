Qatar Held To Goalless Draw By El Salvador In Final World Cup Friendly In Los Angeles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar played out a goalless draw against El Salvador in their final pre-World Cup friendly at BMO Stadium, Los Angeles yesterday.

Julen Lopetegui tested 19 of his players in the match which served as the head coach's final chance to evaluate his squad ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Qatar's campaign opens against Switzerland on June 13, followed by a meeting with Canada on June 18, which kicks off in the early hours of June 19 Qatar time, before they wrap up the group stage against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 24.

Qatar's starting line-up against El Salvador featured a blend of experience and attacking quality, with Akram Afif, Yousef Abdurisag and Edmilson Junior leading the offence. Veterans Pedro Miguel and Boualem Khoukhi provided stability at the back, while Ahmed Fathy and Jassim Gaber anchored the midfield.

Qatar entered the match with a 2-0 advantage in their head-to-head record against the Central American side.

Issa Laye headed over from Afif's cross from the right as Qatar produced the first real attack in the 13th minute.

A long-range effort from Edmilson Junior flew high as Qatar searched for an opening before the cooling break after 20 minutes.

Styven Vasquez registered El Salvador's first attempt but his effort from distance went off target, before Mahmoud Abunada was called into action to deny him from the right side of the box after a sharp through ball from Marcelo Diaz.

Qatar came close to breaking the deadlock on the counter, but Afif's shot from the centre of the box cleared the bar following a pass from Edmilson Junior.

Julio Sibrian's volley wide of the left post proved to be the final chance of a closely contested first half, with Qatar shading possession.

Lopetegui made two changes at half-time, bringing on Assim Madibo for Fathy and Karim Boudiaf for Ayoub Alawi.

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El Salvador started the second half on a bright note and Jefferson Valladares struck a dangerous shot that missed the top right corner. Ahmed Alaa then replaced Abdurisag and could have made an immediate impact but failed to connect a long ball.

The game swung in both halves, but there were no clear-cut chances.

Hassan Al Haydos replaced Afif, Tahseen Mohammed came on for Edmilson Junior, while Mohammed Al Mannai replaced Gaber in a triple substitution with 12 minutes remaining.

Alhashmi Alhussain also came on for the injured Laye, while Sultan Al Brake replaced Homam Al Amin in the 88th minute but the deadlock remained at the final whistle.