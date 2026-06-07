DFC Delivers Strong Eid Al Adha Performance Amid New Openings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City (DFC), Qatar's leading retail and lifestyle destination known for its curated mix of coveted trends, recorded a 15 percent year-on-year increase in footfall during May, with the three-day Eid Al Adha period achieving a further 15 percent year-on-year uplift.

The strong performance was supported by continued growth across the destination's retail offering, including recent openings such as YSL Beauty, Penhaligon's, Squat Wolf, Carter & White, and Bluemint, alongside a robust pipeline of upcoming brands including Armani Perfumes, Tom Ford, Dan John, Peserico, and Arabica.

The Eid programme also delivered strong family and community engagement, with more than 9,000 visitors taking part in the Kids Activation Area between 20 May and 2 June, enjoying activities such as Arabic calligraphy, storytelling, engaging live shows, henna art, face painting, colouring activities, and traditional games.

DFC further strengthened its community impact through initiatives including 'Your Sacrifice, Their Eid' with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), which saw more than 1,000 sheep soft toys sponsored within the first two days, and the return of the 'Branches of Kindness' initiative in partnership with Qatar Charity.