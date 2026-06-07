Russian Drone Hits Ukrzaliznytsia Electric Locomotive In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Ukraine's Ministry for Communities and Territories Development.

“Russia has once again attacked rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia. In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy UAV hit an electric locomotive,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that thanks to the prompt work of the monitoring team and timely evacuation, the locomotive crew was in shelter at the time of the strike. No injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

Officials emphasized that Russia continues to systematically target railway infrastructure and urged citizens and railway staff to strictly follow safety protocols and promptly respond to air raid warnings.

Russian forces attackcoal mine twice in Dnipropetrovsk region, worker injured

As previously reported, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia, leaving part of the city without electricity and causing a fire.