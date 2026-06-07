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Hassan Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Reaffirms Solid Amman-Baghdad Ties

Hassan Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Reaffirms Solid Amman-Baghdad Ties


2026-06-07 08:34:00
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday received Iraqi Parliament Speaker Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat Halbousi and an accompanying delegation, with both sides reaffirming the strong Amman-Baghdad historical ties and their commitment to expanding cooperation across key sectors.

During the meeting, Hassan stressed Jordan's support for security, stability and continued development in Iraq, describing Iraq's security as an integral part of the security of Jordan and the wider region, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing joint projects in the fields of energy, electricity, trade and economic cooperation.

Both sides underscored the importance of accelerating efforts to facilitate trade, enhance private-sector partnerships and encourage greater cooperation between business communities in the two countries.

They also emphasized the need for closer coordination in light of ongoing regional challenges, noting that stronger cooperation is essential to mitigating their impact and promoting shared interests.

The meeting highlighted the two countries' mutual determination to build on their longstanding partnership and further deepen economic and strategic ties, according to the statement.

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Jordan Times

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