Hassan Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Reaffirms Solid Amman-Baghdad Ties
During the meeting, Hassan stressed Jordan's support for security, stability and continued development in Iraq, describing Iraq's security as an integral part of the security of Jordan and the wider region, according to a Prime Ministry statement.
The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing joint projects in the fields of energy, electricity, trade and economic cooperation.
Both sides underscored the importance of accelerating efforts to facilitate trade, enhance private-sector partnerships and encourage greater cooperation between business communities in the two countries.
They also emphasized the need for closer coordination in light of ongoing regional challenges, noting that stronger cooperation is essential to mitigating their impact and promoting shared interests.
The meeting highlighted the two countries' mutual determination to build on their longstanding partnership and further deepen economic and strategic ties, according to the statement.
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