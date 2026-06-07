See What The Market Is Talking About - Before It Moves

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market IQ Media Group launches Eagle Eye, a real-time dashboard that tracks the stocks investors are buzzing about across social media and news - free for everyone who signs up now, for life

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention moves before price does. By the time a stock is trending on the news, the conversation that drove it has been building online for hours - and most investors are the last to know. Market IQ Media Group Incorporated (“MIQ”) wants to change that.

Today MIQ launched Eagle Eye, a real-time investor signal-intelligence dashboard that shows, at a glance, which stocks the market is actually talking about right now - and why. It is live now at eagle-eye.

Eagle Eye watches a constant stream of social and financial-news chatter and ranks tickers by how much attention they are drawing in real time. The kind of attention-tracking that used to sit behind expensive professional terminals is now in one fast, clean dashboard anyone can open in a browser.

“Every investor is asking the same question: what is everyone watching right now, and what's driving it?” said a spokesperson for Market IQ Media Group.“Eagle Eye answers that in real time. We could have charged for it. Instead, we're opening it up - because a clear read on market attention shouldn't be a luxury.”

Inside Eagle Eye

Most Talked About ranking. Tickers ranked by live mention volume across social and news sources - see attention concentrating in real time.

Sentiment scorecard. Every name carries a sentiment score that reads the room: is the conversation bullish, bearish, or split?

AI Catalyst classifier. An AI engine scans the flow and flags the likely catalyst behind a spike - the“why” behind the noise, not just the noise.

Live pricing and ratings. Real-time price and change sit right next to the attention data, with at-a-glance ratings on every name.

News freshness traffic light. A simple red-yellow-green signal shows how recently a stock hit the news - live stories separated from stale ones instantly.

Personal watchlists. Build your own watchlist and keep the names that matter to you front and center.

Free Now - and Free for Life If You Sign Up Today

Eagle Eye is free to sign up and use today. As the platform continues to grow, MIQ may introduce a paid monthly plan in the future - but every user who creates an account now will keep full access at no cost, permanently. Sign up today, and you never pay. It's that simple.

Eagle Eye is available now at.

Contact

Market IQ Media Group Incorporated

...

604-265-2873

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is a corporate product release issued by Market IQ Media Group Incorporated (“MIQ”) regarding its own software product, Eagle Eye. It is not investment advice and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security. Eagle Eye is an informational tool that aggregates publicly available social media and news data; it does not provide investment, financial, tax, or legal advice, and its outputs - including mention rankings, sentiment scores, ratings, and catalyst classifications - are generated by automated systems and may contain errors or omissions. Mention volume and sentiment data reflect online discussion and are not indicators of the merit, value, or future performance of any security. Users should not rely on Eagle Eye as the sole basis for any investment decision and should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment. This release does not promote, endorse, or recommend any individual stock or security. Any future changes to pricing or access are at MIQ's sole discretion. MIQ makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided through Eagle Eye and disclaims all liability for any use of the platform.