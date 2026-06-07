Ankita Lokhande & Krystle Dsouza's Special Birthday Wish For Ekta Kapoor: Thanks For Believing In Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) One of the most popular names in the television industry, Ankita Lokhande, wished television and film producer Ekta Kapoor as she turned a year older on Sunday.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Ankita wished the television mogul happiness, good health, and success in the post that read, "Happy Birthday @ektarkapoor Heres to the woman who changed my life!

Wishing you endless happiness, good health, and all the success in the world. May this year bring you even more love and beautiful memories. Love you Mam. (sic)"

For the unversed, Ankita played the lead in Ekta's hit television serial, "Pavitra Rishta," which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.

The show established Ankita and Sushant as household names, lovingly referred to by their character names Archana and Manav. It is the third-longest-running Indian television series on Zee TV.

Apart from Ankita, another popular television actress, Krystle Dsouza, also used social media to wish Ekta on her special day.

She expressed her gratitude to Ekta for believing in her and giving her the opportunity to play the lead in the show, "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", co-starring Nia Sharma.

Krystle shared on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to the woman who somehow ended up being my sister, mother, therapist, emergency contact, life coach and best friend all in one person. A lot of who I am today exists because you believed in me before I believed in myself (sic)."

"I love you more than words, and thank you for loving me through every version of me...Forever your favourite problem," she added.

Sharing the heartmelting tale of two sisters, "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" aired on StarPlus from October 2011 to September 2013. It is also digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Many others from the fraternity wished Ekta on social media.