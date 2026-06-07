One Dead, Three Injured After Speeding Trailer Rams Family's Motorcycle In MP's Shahdol

MENAFN - IANS) Shahdol, June 7 (IANS) One person was killed and three others were critically injured when a speeding 16-wheeler trailer truck slammed into the rear of a motorcycle carrying a family of four on National Highway-43 under the Amlai police station area in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The accident claimed the life of an elderly woman on the spot and left her daughter, son-in-law and one-year-old granddaughter critically injured, police officials said.

The victims were identified as Rekha Yadav, a resident of Kodwar Kala village, along with her daughter Aanchal Yadav, son-in-law Neeraj Yadav, and infant granddaughter.

The family had visited the revered“Markhi Mata Temple” in Keshwahi for darshan and was returning home on a single motorcycle when tragedy struck near the Mauhari Dai Temple at Batura village, the officials further said.

According to preliminary police investigations, the trailer truck approached from behind at high speed and rammed violently into the motorcycle.

The impact was so severe that the two-wheeler was dragged along by the heavy vehicle for a considerable distance.

Rekha Yadav was thrown onto the road and was run over by the trailer, resulting in her instant death. Her body lay on the highway for some time, causing a crowd of shocked onlookers to gather at the scene.

Aanchal, Neeraj and the one-year-old baby sustained serious injuries in the crash. Local residents immediately rushed to help and shifted the injured family members to a nearby hospital.

Doctors attending to them have described their condition as critical, with concerns over internal injuries and fractures.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, the trailer driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, leaving the massive truck behind.

The police have seized the trailer truck and sent Rekha Yadav's body for post-mortem examination. A dedicated search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend the absconding driver.