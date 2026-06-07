Qatar Reading And Culture Day Proposal Gains Momentum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As Qatar continues its remarkable cultural and educational transformation, a new proposal is seeking to place reading and intellectual development at the heart of national life.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, author and consultant in therapeutic and community nutrition Moudhi al-Hajri unveiled an ambitious idea: the establishment of a National Day for Reading and Culture, modeled after Qatar's successful National Sports Day.

The proposal comes alongside the launch of Al-Hajri's latest book, National Proposals, a publication dedicated to encouraging civic engagement and constructive dialogue on issues of national importance.

Speaking about the book's objectives, Al-Hajri explained that the publication aims to foster greater community participation and inspire practical solutions to societal challenges.

“This publication aims to promote a culture of community participation and open a dialogue on several national issues through constructive proposals designed to support development and reform initiatives, in line with the state's vision and the aspirations of society.”

She emphasised that the book is not merely a collection of theoretical ideas but an invitation to collective action and national responsibility.

Reflecting on Qatar's growing achievements in education, culture and human development, Al-Hajri believes the time has come for a dedicated national celebration of knowledge and learning.

“I propose designating a National Day for Reading and Culture as an official holiday, similar to the National Sports Day. This aims to consolidate a culture of reading, research, and learning within society, and to encourage all members of the community to develop their minds and intellectual and cultural skills.”

According to Al-Hajri, Qatar's pioneering National Sports Day has become an internationally recognised model promoting physical well-being. She argues that intellectual well-being deserves similar recognition.

“Qatar distinguished itself by launching its National Sports Day, which has become a global model reflecting the importance of sports and physical activity for human health. Today, we also need a day dedicated to 'mind sports,' because reading and culture are the foundation of thought, creativity, and progress. As the saying goes, 'a sound mind in a sound body.'”

Building a Culture of Reading

The proposed national day would encourage reading across all age groups and platforms, from traditional books and newspapers to educational digital content.

“The National Day for Reading and Culture aims to promote the habit of reading among children, youth, and adults, whether through reading books, newspapers, or magazines, or even by utilising purposeful digital and cultural platforms on social media.”

Al-Hajri envisions a nationwide effort involving both public and private institutions. Activities could include book fairs, cultural festivals, educational workshops, and the establishment of physical and digital libraries. Schools, businesses and families would all play a role in cultivating a lasting love of reading.

She also suggested introducing annual themes to inspire participation and reinforce the value of knowledge. Among the proposed themes are:“If you don't read a book, you will fall centuries behind” and“With knowledge we rise, and with reading we build the future.”

Al-Hajri noted that Qatar has already established itself as a regional leader in education and research through its universities, research centers and academic achievements. A National Day for Reading and Culture, she argues, would further strengthen the country's position as a hub for innovation, creativity and intellectual development.

“Reading not only opens doors to knowledge, but also equips individuals with new skills, teaches them different languages and cultures, and develops their thinking, analytical, and creative abilities, which positively impacts society as a whole and the future of generations to come.”

Concluding the interview, Al-Hajri expressed hope that Qatar will continue to lead by example in nurturing minds and advancing human development.

Her proposal reflects a broader vision of a society where intellectual growth is celebrated as enthusiastically as physical achievement, a vision that aligns closely with Qatar's long-term aspirations for a knowledge-based future.

intellectual development National Day for Reading and Culture