Professionals Embrace Training In AI To Prepare For Future Of Work

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Participants in Qatar's first Generative AI for Sports Leaders programme highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, saying that organisations must equip professionals with the skills to use emerging technologies responsibly and effectively.

Launched by the Qatar Olympic Academy (QOA) in partnership with Google Cloud, the pioneering programme introduced sports leaders, researchers and professionals to the applications of generative AI across strategic planning, communications, fan engagement, event management and data-driven decision-making.

For many attendees, the course represented more than a technical training programme; it provided an opportunity to better understand both the benefits and potential risks associated with AI.

Basil Pathrose, who works at the Qatar Olympic Committee, said that the workshop offered insight into a technology that is rapidly shaping the future.

“It is good to understand how AI works,” Pathrose continued.“It's how we should remain safe around it. It's not just about knowing AI, we should also know how we behave around it so that AI doesn't control us.”

He noted that many users adopt AI tools without fully understanding their implications, making awareness and education increasingly important.

“Most people do not know how to use AI very well,” Pathrose pointed out.“It's important to raise awareness about the benefits of AI and also the dangers of AI. We are still like small children when it comes to AI.”

Balsam Mustafa is a researcher at Qatar University with a master's degree in business analytics.

She said that the course helped deepen her understanding of generative AI models and their growing role in research and data analysis.

“It was an amazing experience that gave me the chance to learn about generative AI models and the advancement of these technologies,” Mustafa said.

She highlighted the importance of AI tools in accelerating analytical work and supporting decision-making across industries.

Mustafa lauded the partnership with Google Cloud, noting that advanced tools such as Gemini are becoming increasingly relevant in research environments.

One of the programme's highlights, Mustafa added, is the practical component, where participants explored Gemini's capabilities in voice, video and image generation.

For entrepreneur and research assistant Fatma Siddiq, the course offered both theoretical and practical insights into how AI can support innovation and business growth.

“The entire course was very enlightening in terms of the usage of AI and how it works in real life, while also understanding the foundation behind it,” she said.

Siddiq said that AI already plays a role in her business, from market research and customer analysis to product development and marketing strategies.

However, she stressed the importance of using the technology responsibly.

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