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Al Jazeera Media To Conduct Podcast Training In Misrata

Al Jazeera Media To Conduct Podcast Training In Misrata


2026-06-07 08:27:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Al Jazeera Media Institute is organising a specialised training course titled“Podcast Production and Preparation” in Misrata, Libya, from July 5 to 9 in partnership with Al Jaid Foundation.

The course covers the fundamentals of podcast production, from developing the idea and preparing the content, through recording and audio editing skills, to publishing episodes and managing audio content across various digital platforms.

This course comes as part of the Institute's efforts to enhance specialised media skills and transfer professional expertise to various Arab countries through training partnerships that contribute to developing the capabilities of those interested in digital content creation and modern media.

Al-Jaid Foundation for Community Entrepreneurship is a non-profit development organisation in Misrata, concerned with training young people, developing their skills, and supporting education and innovation.

Al Jazeera Media Institute Al Jaid Foundation Podcast Production

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Gulf Times

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