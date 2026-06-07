Mol Undersecretary Holds Meetings With ILO Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani held Friday a series of bilateral meetings with officials at the International Labour Organization (ILO), on the sidelines of the 114th session of the International Labour Conference currently underway in Geneva.

She met with ILO's Director of the Social Protection Department, Shahra Razavi; Director of the Multilateral Partnerships and Development Cooperation Department, Frank Hagemann; and Chief of the Occupational Safety and Health and Working Environment Branch, Joaquim Pintado Nunes.

Discussions during the meetings dealt with progress in the field of social protection and ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and ILO to develop policies and programs related to social protection and support efforts to improve the work environment and protect workers in addition to cooperation in occupational safety and health and exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.

She the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour also reviewed key initiatives and procedures implemented to protect workers and enhance their safety in the workplace. These include efforts to protect them from heat stress and to develop safe and healthy working environments in accordance with best practices and international standards.