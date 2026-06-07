403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Weekly Forex Forecast - 7Th To 12Th June 2026 (Charts)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market SentimentI wrote on 31st May that the best trades for the week would be: Long of the S&P 500 Index. This produced a loss of 2.62%. Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index. This produced a loss of 5.24%.The overall loss of 7.86% last week averaged a per asset loss of 3.93%.A summary of last week's most important data in the market: US Average Hourly Earnings – monthly increase of 0.3%, as expected. US Non-Farm Employment Change – much stronger than expected, with 192k net new job while only 75k were forecast. This put some hawkish pressure on the Fed, sending the greenback higher. US ISM Services PMI – slightly better than expected, giving some mild hawkish pressure on the Fed. US ISM Manufacturing PMI – slightly better than expected, giving some mild hawkish pressure on the Fed. Australian GDP – this came in lower than expected, quarterly growth was forecasted to be 0.5% but it was actually 0.3%. This put some dovish pressure on the Aussie and helped it lose value over the week. US Unemployment Rate – this was as expected. Canadian Unemployment Rate – this was notably lower than expected, falling from 6.9% to 6.6%. This is a minor dovish tilt, and it helped the Loonie lose a few pips later during Friday's trading.The major event of last week was driven by the previously mentioned data, for a change. Stock markets, notably in the USA and Japan, powered to new record highs driven upwards by optimism over the AI sector. However, when Friday's US jobs and average earnings data were published, it could be seen that the US economy is far hotter than was expected, leading to more pressure on the Fed to hike interest rates. Paradoxically, the“good news” on the economy was bad news for the stock market, triggering a selloff in the major US tech index of almost 5%.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money This will put a big focus on the US CPI (inflation) data due next week, to either confirm this more hawkish outlook on the greenback, or otherwise. However, despite this strong fall in technology stocks, sentiment on AI remains fundamentally bullish, so I think this is likely to be a retracement and not a trend change away from the dominant bull market.Another major issue is that fact that despite President Trump constantly talking up the imminent prospect of a peace deal with Iran, for more than two months now he has been chasing this deal which somehow never quite arrives. There are increasing military clashes between the USA and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, not to mention Iran firing ballistic missiles at Kuwait, and Trump is starting to indicate a tighter deadline for an Iranian response. However, Trump has ineptly made it obvious to everyone that he is desperate for a deal and scared to return to a war the American people do not really believe must be won. I expect Iran will continue stringing Trump along and this uncertainty will come to have a worsening effect upon stock markets. Should Trump finally order a return to kinetic war, that will send stocks sharply lower too, and the price of Crude Oil soaring Week Ahead: 8th – 12th JuneThe coming week's most important data points, in order of likely importance, are: US CPI (inflation) European Central Bank Policy Meeting (including Main Refinancing Rate), markets expect a rate hike of 0.25%. Bank of Canada Policy Meeting (including Overnight Rate) US PPI UK GDPMonday is a public holiday in Australia Forecast June 2026Currency Price Changes and Interest RatesFor the month of June, as there was still no clear trend in the US Dollar, I made no monthly forecast Forecast 7th June 2026Last week, I forecasted that the NZD/JPY currency cross was likely to fall in value. This was a great call, as it declined over the week by 2.58%.This week, I forecast directional movement in three currency crosses which has unusually large price movements over the past week:
- Long NZD/JPY Short EUR/NZD Short GBP/NZD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment