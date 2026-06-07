Jordan And Iraq, Security And Economic Files On The Table

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan stressed, during his reception of Iraqi Parliament Speaker Heit al-Halbousi and the accompanying delegation at the Prime Ministry, that Iraq's security constitutes a fundamental pillar of Jordan's security and regional stability.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Jordan's supportive stance toward efforts to consolidate security and stability in Iraq and to advance its development path, noting that the ties between the two countries go beyond a political framework to form a growing strategic partnership.

In this meeting, while Amman and Baghdad reaffirm the strength of their historical relations, the security dimension emerges as the most pressing issue in behind the scenes discussions, particularly amid escalating challenges related to border and airspace security.

Jordan, which has faced during recent regional escalations threats from drones and projectiles that crossed its airspace or approached its eastern borders, is increasingly concerned about the continued activity of non state armed groups operating inside Iraqi territory. This places the issue of controlling armed factions outside the authority of the Iraqi state at the core of any future approach to bilateral relations.

In this context, the Jordanian Prime Minister's emphasis that Iraq's security is inseparable from Jordan's security and that of the region takes on a practical dimension that goes beyond conventional political rhetoric, reshaping the equation on the basis of mutual security interdependence. Amman's approach is grounded in a clear premise, that supporting Iraq's stability cannot be separated from the necessity of restricting weapons outside state control and preventing Iraqi territory from becoming a platform for regional spillover that threatens Jordanian security and disrupts ongoing economic cooperation frameworks.

On the economic level, the energy file stands as one of the most established pillars of the partnership between the two countries, with Jordan continuing to import Iraqi oil under commercial arrangements based on a pricing formula linked to Brent crude, with discounts calculated according to transport, quality, and operational cost components.

This model, which has evolved over recent years, reflects a pragmatic approach to managing shared interests, transforming oil cooperation into a dual economic lever that supports Jordan's energy needs while providing Iraq with a stable outlet for part of its exports.

In parallel, the land transport file is advancing as a natural extension of this partnership through logistical routes connecting the two countries and revitalizing the shipping and services sector, thereby creating a cross border economic network in which energy considerations intersect with trade and logistics services.

In the electricity sector, the electrical interconnection between the two countries represents a gradual step toward broader integration in the regional energy system, as supplying specific Iraqi regions with electricity from the Jordanian grid helps ease pressure on Iraq's infrastructure, while at the same time opening the door for Jordan to expand its presence in the regional energy market within a scalable technical cooperation framework.

The Port of Aqaba file is no less significant than other areas of cooperation, as it provides Iraq with a strategic outlet on the Red Sea and offers Iraqi trade an alternative route to global markets.

This partnership is reflected in a package of logistical and customs facilitations that enhance the port's attractiveness as a regional transit hub and link the Jordanian and Iraqi economies within a single value chain extending from ports to domestic markets.

The visit of the Iraqi parliamentary delegation adds another dimension, introducing a necessary legislative and political layer to secure these projects and ensure their continuity beyond changes in governments and political circumstances, thereby strengthening the concept of a long term partnership based on integration rather than short term interests.

In conclusion, Jordanian Iraqi relations appear to be entering a precise phase of strategic repositioning, based on a dual equation: expanding economic and logistical cooperation while simultaneously tightening security requirements and border control, in an effort to shape a more balanced regional model between development and stability in an environment that remains highly volatile.