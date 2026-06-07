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Swiss Prosecutor Calls To Unseal Devices In Stabbing Case

Swiss Prosecutor Calls To Unseal Devices In Stabbing Case


2026-06-07 08:21:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Attorney General's Office still has no access to the electronic devices of the 31-year-old Turkish-Swiss man accused of wounding three people in Winterthur with a knife. The reason is that the suspect objects to the search of his laptop and mobile phone. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss prosecutor calls to unseal devices in stabbing case This content was published on June 7, 2026 - 10:50 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Accoltellatore Winterthur: l'MPC non ha accesso ai suoi dispositivi Original Read more: Accoltellatore Winterthur: l'MPC non ha accesso ai suoi dispos

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The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (MPC) has applied to the coercive measures court for release of the phone and is awaiting the decision, federal prosecutor Stefan Blätter said in an interviewExternal link with the NZZamSonntag.

“At the moment we cannot verify with whom he communicated before the fact or with whom he had contact and what he wrote,” Blätter said. Until it is possible to do so, it will not be possible to verify, on the basis of the seized devices, any connections to a network of people.

More More Swiss media dissect recent knife attack in Winterthur

This content was published on May 30, 2026 The Saturday papers bring views from various experts on Thursday morning's knife attack in Winterthur.

Read more: Swiss media dissect recent knife attack in Winte

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