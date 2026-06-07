Swiss Prosecutor Calls To Unseal Devices In Stabbing Case

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (MPC) has applied to the coercive measures court for release of the phone and is awaiting the decision, federal prosecutor Stefan Blätter said in an interviewExternal link with the NZZamSonntag.

“At the moment we cannot verify with whom he communicated before the fact or with whom he had contact and what he wrote,” Blätter said. Until it is possible to do so, it will not be possible to verify, on the basis of the seized devices, any connections to a network of people.

This content was published on May 30, 2026 The Saturday papers bring views from various experts on Thursday morning's knife attack in Winterthur.