Swiss Migration Office Cuts 100 Jobs Amid Drop In Asylum Applications

The majority of the jobs that have been cut are temporary positions – these were awarded to the SEM on a temporary basis“in order to reduce the pending issues in the area of asylum”, the SEM announced on Sunday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. As the reduction would be completed in a few months, the SEM would now have to“return” these posts.

As a result of the relief package put together by the federal government and Parliament, individual permanent positions will also be cut, as the SEM confirmed a report in the Sonntags-Blick newspaper. The jobs that would have to be cut as a result of this and due to higher average personnel costs will be distributed across the entire State Secretariat.

This content was published on Jan 26, 2026 The number of asylum applications in Switzerland in 2025 fell by around 7% compared to 2024. The government also expects fewer asylum applications in the current year.