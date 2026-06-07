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Police Evacuate Swiss Boarding School After Threat

Police Evacuate Swiss Boarding School After Threat


2026-06-07 08:21:52
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A boarding school in Zug, in central Switzerland, was evacuated on Saturday afternoon following a written threat. Around 30 people were brought to safety. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Police evacuate Swiss boarding school after threat This content was published on June 7, 2026 - 13:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Polizei evakuiert Internatsschule in Zug nach Drohung Original Read more: Polizei evakuiert Internatsschule in Zug nach Dr

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The threat was reported shortly after 4 pm, the Zug police announced on Sunday. Emergency services then deployed, cordoned off the area around the centre and cleared the affected buildings.

Around 30 pupils and caretakers were on the premises at the time of the incident. They were taken to a safe place and looked after there.

No suspicious objects

The police then systematically searched the premises for dangerous or suspicious objects. However, they were unable to find anything suspicious.

At around 8 pm, the emergency services finally released the buildings again and the evacuated people were able to return to the school. According to the police, there was no danger to the public at any time. Who is responsible for the threat and the motives behind it are now the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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