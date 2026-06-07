Police Evacuate Swiss Boarding School After Threat

The threat was reported shortly after 4 pm, the Zug police announced on Sunday. Emergency services then deployed, cordoned off the area around the centre and cleared the affected buildings.

Around 30 pupils and caretakers were on the premises at the time of the incident. They were taken to a safe place and looked after there.

The police then systematically searched the premises for dangerous or suspicious objects. However, they were unable to find anything suspicious.

At around 8 pm, the emergency services finally released the buildings again and the evacuated people were able to return to the school. According to the police, there was no danger to the public at any time. Who is responsible for the threat and the motives behind it are now the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ....

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....