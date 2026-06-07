Lower House Speaker, Iraqi Counterpart Discuss Expanding Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi underscored the depth of Jordanian-Iraqi relations and the Kingdom's commitment to advancing cooperation across various sectors during talks with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Hebat Halbousi.

According to a statement issued by the Lower House of Parliament on Sunday, the meeting was held at Parliament during Halbousi's first official visit abroad since assuming the speakership of the Iraqi Parliament. He was accompanied by a delegation that included heads of Iraqi parliamentary blocs representing various political currents.

Qadi said Jordan views Iraq with affection and appreciation and considers bilateral ties a model of "genuine brotherhood founded on mutual respect and shared interests." He stressed that a strong and stable Iraq remains a cornerstone of regional security and stability.

He said Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, has consistently supported Iraq's unity, sovereignty, and security, expressing confidence in Iraq's continued progress in reconstruction and development efforts.

Qadi highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in the economic, energy, trade, investment, and transport sectors, noting that the current period presents an opportunity to build on previous achievements and advance toward broader levels of integration.

He also pointed to the role of parliaments in strengthening bilateral relations through supportive legislation, enhanced coordination, and the exchange of expertise, calling for unified positions in regional and international parliamentary forums on issues of common concern.

For his part, Halbousi expressed appreciation for Jordan and its leadership, praising the Kingdom's support for Iraq, particularly during the fight against ISIS, which he described as a sincere and fraternal stance appreciated across the Iraqi political spectrum.

He reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to expanding cooperation with Jordan in various fields and highlighted the political will in both countries to advance economic cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, including the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline project.

Halbousi said Iraq seeks to diversify its oil export routes in light of challenges facing some traditional routes, describing the Basra-Aqaba pipeline as a strategic project that serves the interests of both countries.

He also stressed the importance of the Jordan-Iraq electricity interconnection project, noting Iraq's interest in increasing electricity imports from Jordan and benefiting from the Kingdom's surplus power generation capacity.

Several heads of Iraqi parliamentary blocs also participated in the discussions, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expressing broad support within the Iraqi Parliament for joint cooperation projects, particularly in the energy and economic sectors.

They called for advancing the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline and electricity interconnection projects, while expanding cooperation in the health and education sectors and benefiting from Jordan's expertise in both fields.

The Iraqi lawmakers also stressed the importance of enhancing Arab parliamentary coordination and unifying positions on regional issues. They praised Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause and its role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite Custodianship.

//Petra// AJ