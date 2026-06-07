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Israeli Strikes Kill 5, Injure 3 In Southern Lebanon

Israeli Strikes Kill 5, Injure 3 In Southern Lebanon


2026-06-07 08:21:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, June 7 (Petra) --The latest Israeli airstrikes killed 5 people and injured 3 others in the city of Nabatieh and the towns of Zefta, Abba, and Doueir in southern Lebanon.

In a statement Sunday, a security source said intense strikes have targeted several towns in Nabatieh and Tyre since the morning.

The source added that the aggression coincided with renewed Israeli military warnings to residents in the city of Tyre, nearby camps, and adjacent neighborhoods to evacuate their homes and move north of the Zahrani River.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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