Russia Says It Downed 339 Ukrainian Drones In 13 Hours

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia's Ministry of Defence says its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 339 Ukrainian drones across several regions of the country over a 13-hour period on Saturday.

Italian newspaper Internazionale, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, reported that the drones were shot down between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time.

According to the report, interceptions took place across 13 Russian regions as well as over parts of the Black Sea. It added that several central regions were targeted, while northwestern areas, including Leningrad and Pskov, were also affected.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in Telegram posts that air defence systems were activated to counter incoming drones. Unofficial figures suggest that at least 14 drones were downed around the capital during the day.

Internazionale further reported that Russia's civil aviation authority temporarily suspended flights at several airports on multiple occasions.

Russian media also said flight operations were suspended four times during the day in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

The developments come amid a recent escalation in drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides repeatedly accusing each other of conducting aerial attacks.

kk/sa