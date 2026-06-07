CASA-1000 Project Underway In 3 Phases Across Afghanistan: DABS
In a statement, DABS said CASA-1000 is one of the region's key electricity projects with a total transmission capacity of 1,300 megawatts.
It said work on the first phase of the major power transmission project resumed in December 2024. The 197-kilometre section extends from Sher Khan Port to Dahana-i-Ghori district and includes 564 transmission towers.
The statement added the second phase stretches 196.4 kilometres and includes 587 transmission towers across Baghlan, Panjshir and Kapisa provinces.
It noted the third phase passes through Kapisa, Kabul, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces before reaching the Durand Line at Torkham. The section is 188.4 kilometres long and includes 562 transmission towers.
DABS said Afghanistan is expected to earn around 60 million US dollars annually from the CASA-1000 regional connectivity project, which also plays a key role in strengthening economic stability across the region.
The utility noted that the strategic regional project, which transmits electricity from Central Asia to South Asia through Afghanistan, is regarded as one of the largest vital infrastructure projects and serves the shared strategic interests of participating countries.
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