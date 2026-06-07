Egypt Condemns Iranian Attack On Kuwait And Bahrain As US-Iran Deadlock Persists Over $24Bn

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt strongly condemned an Iranian attack targeting Kuwait and Bahrain on Saturday, describing it as a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf and the wider region.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack a blatant violation of the sovereignty of both nations. Cairo affirmed its full support for Kuwait and Bahrain, backing all measures taken by the two countries to protect their territories and vital facilities, while reiterating that Gulf security is a fundamental pillar of Arab national security.

The regional escalation comes as United States President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that Iranian leaders have“no choice” but to eventually reach an agreement to end the ongoing war with the US.

Speaking on NBC News'“Meet the Press”, Trump cautioned those demanding a swift resolution, stating that a deal“could take years.”

“The Iranians are tough, and there are things they never imagined they would do... but they will be forced to do them,” Trump said. He noted that accepting an agreement is“very difficult” for Tehran after it enjoyed a“wide margin of independence and dealt with weak and ineffective American and international leaders.”

Trump stated that previous leaders allowed Iran to act with impunity, which is why Tehran“does not believe it has been effectively decapitated,” referring to a series of assassinations carried out by the US and Israel against Iranian commanders since late February.

“For 47 years, they got away with it, and did whatever they wanted,” Trump said, adding that Iran had twice been very close to possessing a nuclear weapon.“These people have been fighting for 47 years... They have killed Americans, caused their legs and arms to be amputated, and their faces to be severely and horribly disfigured.”

Conversely, Tehran has placed financial conditions on any diplomatic breakthrough. Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN that reaching an agreement depends on the Trump administration releasing $24bn in frozen Iranian assets.

Rezaei described the release of the funds as a necessary“trust-building” measure that would open a“new horizon” for future bilateral relations.

“If Trump wants to reach an agreement with Iran, these $24bn represent a test of the trust Tehran wants to build with the American president,” Rezaei explained.“It is a test America must pass, and then the path will open.”

According to CNN, Iran is demanding the immediate release of $12bn upon signing an interim agreement, with a further $12bn to follow at a later stage. US officials have expressed concern that releasing the funds now would eliminate a major point of leverage over Tehran.

Trump continues to insist that any new agreement must be stronger than the 2015 nuclear deal and avoid any steps resembling“massive shipments of cash,” a phrase he has repeatedly used to criticise former US President Barack Obama for granting what he called“financial reparations” to Tehran.