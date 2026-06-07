Al-Sisi Reviews Universal Health Insurance Rollout, Approves Wage Increase For Ambulance Workers

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reviewed progress on the implementation of the country's Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS) and approved a proposal to improve wages for employees of the Egyptian Ambulance Authority, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and Presidential Adviser for Financial Affairs Ahmed El-Shazly to assess developments in the health sector and review efforts to expand and digitise the universal health insurance programme.

The meeting discussed preparations for the pilot operation of the system in Minya as part of the second phase of the national rollout, following what the Health Ministry described as the successful implementation of the first phase.

Abdel Ghaffar said the Universal Health Insurance System represents a comprehensive model for achieving health equity and social solidarity, based on principles of quality, sustainability, and fairness in service delivery.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of ensuring that all healthcare facilities are fully prepared medically, technically, and administratively before becoming operational, in order to guarantee the provision of high-quality healthcare services.

The president also directed officials to accelerate the digitisation of the health insurance system and advance the implementation of an integrated national digital healthcare platform that links health data nationwide and supports the use of artificial intelligence applications across healthcare facilities.

The meeting further reviewed progress on a number of major healthcare infrastructure projects, including New Alamein Hospital, Ras El-Hekma Hospital, Nile Medical City, Nile Children's Hospital, the Central Laboratories Complex in Badr City, Qalawun Eye Hospital, and several healthcare projects in Upper Egypt.

Discussions also covered the development of Nile Medical City and a proposal to establish an integrated medical city in the New Administrative Capital. The proposed project would include specialised hospitals, research centres, educational institutions, and training facilities aimed at strengthening healthcare services, medical education, scientific research, and medical tourism.

Abdel Ghaffar also presented updates on the Nile National Centre of Excellence in Medical Education, which he described as Egypt's first advanced medical simulation and clinical training centre, equipped with cutting-edge technologies to support healthcare education and professional development.

The minister further reviewed investment opportunities in the healthcare sector and initiatives aimed at supporting local manufacturing of medical products and equipment.

Al-Sisi underscored the importance of creating an attractive environment for healthcare investment, expanding domestic medical industries, and enhancing self-sufficiency in strategic healthcare products, in line with Egypt's broader efforts to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of its healthcare system.