Talaat Moustafa Group Launches Unprecedented Offer At Southmed

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) has announced the launch of new units at its SouthMED project, offering exclusive plans that include reservation down payments starting from just 1.5% and flexible payment terms extending up to 15 years for the first time on Egypt's North Coast. The offer will be available from June through August 2026.

Reservation deposits start from EGP 147,900, while monthly installments begin at EGP 14,790, according to the announced payment plans.

The new offering gives customers the opportunity to own a range of real estate products designed to suit various lifestyles, including luxury chalets and villas, Four Seasons Private Residences, Marina Apartments, Golf Chalets, and Lagoon Residences.

SouthMED: A New Global Coastal Destination on the Mediterranean

SouthMED is one of the largest integrated tourism and real estate developments on Egypt's North Coast currently under development in a unique location on the southern shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The project aims to position Egypt's North Coast as an international tourism destination, offering an exceptional experience that competes with renowned Mediterranean destinations such as Santorini and the Amalfi Coast.

The project features a comprehensive range of unprecedented amenities and services, including an international marina, an 8-kilometre sandy beach, and lagoons extending up to 107 kilometres. It also includes world-class golf courses, retail and entertainment districts connected by a 2.5-kilometre waterfront promenade, as well as premium hospitality services operated by leading international hotel brands. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is set to manage the first international hotel within the development.

To ensure the highest levels of privacy and exclusivity, each residential district within the project has its own dedicated entrance and distinctive architectural identity.

The project has been designed with terraced elevations reaching up to 60 metres above sea level, ensuring sea views for all units and providing residents with a unique lifestyle that combines luxury with the beauty of the surrounding natural environment in one of the region's most distinctive coastal destinations.