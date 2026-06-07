PIF, Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi Sign Mou To Explore Mixed-Use Developments Across Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi for Real Estate Development (TMG Saudi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities in mixed-use real estate projects across the Kingdom, marking a significant step toward advancing Saudi Arabia's urban development and livability ambitions.

The agreement will enable both parties to explore opportunities across residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and integrated urban developments within projects owned or supported by PIF throughout Saudi Arabia.

Under the MoU, PIF and TMG Saudi will seek to combine PIF's investment capabilities, scale, and ecosystem with TMG's extensive expertise in developing large-scale integrated communities, creating new opportunities for project delivery, urban innovation, and long-term value creation.

The collaboration aligns with PIF's newly launched 2026–2030 strategy, which identified urban development and livability as one of six strategic ecosystems designed to support economic diversification and enhance quality of life across the Kingdom.

According to the two parties, the partnership aims to accelerate the development of integrated urban environments while unlocking opportunities across key sectors including housing, retail, office spaces, hospitality, and community infrastructure.

TMG, one of the Middle East's largest real estate and tourism developers, brings nearly 55 years of experience in creating integrated cities, residential communities, hotels, and resorts across Egypt. The group's technical expertise and operational capabilities are expected to strengthen project execution and contribute to the delivery of large-scale developments in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU also establishes a framework for broader collaboration that could attract additional investors to participate in future project phases. The agreement is expected to facilitate knowledge transfer, support private-sector participation, and expand opportunities for investors, partners, and suppliers within Saudi Arabia's growing real estate sector.

The announcement reflects PIF's broader efforts to build regional and international partnerships that contribute to economic diversification, attract investment, and unlock growth opportunities across priority sectors.

As part of its urban development and livability ecosystem, PIF continues to invest in transformative real estate projects aimed at modernizing living standards, fostering sustainable communities, and creating people-centered cities. The ecosystem encompasses housing, retail, office and community spaces, as well as essential services that support long-term urban growth.

PIF currently plays a leading role in the development of several giga-projects and landmark real estate initiatives across Saudi Arabia. These investments support national objectives under Vision 2030, including increasing homeownership among Saudi citizens to 70% by the end of the decade.

PIF, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, stated that its 2026–2030 strategy focuses on building competitive ecosystems, maximizing the value of its assets, generating sustainable long-term returns, and driving operational excellence while delivering economic impact for Saudi Arabia.

The MoU is non-binding and remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including obtaining all required regulatory and internal approvals before any potential projects proceed.