2026 Sohn Montreal: Waratah's Brad Dunkley Says Governments Will Inflate, And He Has The Gold Stock For It

Dunkley is co-founder, chief investment officer and chief risk officer of Waratah Capital Advisors, the Toronto firm he helped build to several billion in assets after a long run at Gluskin Sheff. His pitch was really two arguments folded together. The first is a view on money itself: houses, cars and hotel stays do...

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