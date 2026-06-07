Qatar Red Crescent Society's Eid Al-Adha Campaign Reaches 247,344 Beneficiaries

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), through its Eid al-Adha Sacrifice Campaign 1447 AH, reached 247,344 beneficiaries in Qatar and 13 nations across Asia and Africa: Palestine/Gaza, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Niger, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Uganda, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.

In a statement issued yesterday, the QRCS said that this year's campaign, launched under the slogan MakeTheirEid, achieved its primary objective of enabling the religious observance to be performed within its prescribed time, while also bringing joy and happiness to needy, underprivileged, displaced, and refugee families during the blessed days of Eid al-Adha in those countries.

The QRCS said that the project was marked this year by efficient organisation and swift implementation through the co-ordination of qualified field teams with trusted local partners.

This helped ensure that the sacrificial animals reached the intended communities, with slaughtering conducted in accordance with the requisite Sharia regulations, the statement reads, affirming that transportation and distribution operations were carried out in line with the highest standards of quality and safety to ensure timely delivery to beneficiaries.

The distribution of sacrificial meat was marked by the joy of beneficiary families, who received their allocations either at their homes or through designated distribution points, the statement shared.

QRCS managing board member and secretary-general Eng. Ibrahim bin Hashem al-Sada highlighted that the contributions of benefactors had a profound impact on bringing joy and relief to beneficiary families while reinforcing the values of humanitarian solidarity and social cohesion.

He noted that the campaign was implemented based on a well-organised plan and clear mechanisms that ensured the sacrifices reached eligible beneficiaries in the targeted areas.

Al-Sada said that the campaign was not confined to providing meat to beneficiary families; rather, it relayed a noble humanitarian message that helped mitigate the suffering of thousands of families afflicted by crises, conflicts, and disasters, while giving them a sense of care, support, and solidarity during the blessed Eid days.

He added that such initiatives embody the values of compassion and solidarity encouraged by the teachings of Islam and contribute to strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities and supporting their ability to cope with livelihood challenges.

The official said that the QRCS will continue its humanitarian efforts to serve the most vulnerable communities, and called for sustained support for charitable and humanitarian campaigns that help improve the lives of beneficiaries and reinforce the spirit of giving and compassion across society.

The statement further noted that the QRCS implemented the 2026 sacrifice project through a humanitarian partnership with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company.

A total of 493 sacrifices were distributed to 619 families registered under community care programmes, benefiting almost 3,714 individuals.

The project was carried out during the third and fourth days of Eid al-Adha, the statement said, which emphasised that the multiplicity of distribution sites helped ensure easy access for beneficiaries within their residential areas.

The QRCS further affirmed that this initiative reflects its local-action approach, which serves as the primary driver of humanitarian response and emanates directly from its humanitarian mission and strategic vision aimed at strengthening community care, supporting priority groups, promoting a culture of social solidarity within Qatari society, and advancing effective partnerships with community institutions.