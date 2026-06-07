Qatari Diar Celebrates Opening Of SEVEN At Southbank Place Development In London

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari Diar celebrated the opening of SEVEN, the final building at Southbank Place in central London, marking the completion of the landmark GBP 1 billion mixed-use development delivered in partnership with Canary Wharf Group.

The milestone concludes a transformative project more than a decade in the making, which has significantly enhanced the urban and cultural landscape of one of London's most prestigious riverside destinations.

The official opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by CEO of Qatari Diar, Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani, and CEO of Canary Wharf Group, Shobi Khan, alongside distinguished guests.

Ideally positioned on London's South Bank, SEVEN features a contemporary architectural design by Stanton Williams, drawing inspiration from the iconic Royal Festival Hall and the neighboring Southbank Center, while reflecting the area's unique cultural identity.

Representing the final opportunity to purchase a prime new home at Southbank Place, SEVEN comprises 92 lateral apartments and penthouses.

Interior architecture designed by award-winning interiors studio Albion Nord, many of the apartments are oriented towards the River Thames, with large balconies and vast full height windows that frame the finest protected panoramic views of the city, capturing the London Eye, River Thames, Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.

Commenting On this occasion, Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatari Diar, said: "We are delighted to officially launch SEVEN, the final building at Southbank Place. This milestone marks the culmination of a redevelopment journey spanning more than a decade and completes the remarkable transformation of one of London's most distinguished riverside destinations. Together with Canary Wharf Group, we have delivered a

landmark development that has reshaped this stretch of the River Thames, creating a vibrant destination for residents and the wider community".

He added: "The completion of SEVEN marks the final chapter in the story of Southbank Place, and Qatari Diar is immensely proud to see the vision realized in partnership with CWG, as we celebrate the arrival of the final building and successful completion of this exceptional development".

Surrounding the iconic Shell Tower and set on a prominent 5.25-acre site, Southbank Place is amidst some of London's most treasured institutions and attractions.

Along the popular riverside promenade is the Royal Festival Hall and the Southbank Center, whilst the National Theatre and The Old Vic are a short walk away.

Perfectly connected, Southbank Place offers direct onsite access to Waterloo Station (National Rail) and Underground (Jubilee, Northern and Bakerloo lines), as well as being within walking distance of London's central landmarks, shopping districts and cultural quarters.