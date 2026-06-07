Private Sector Emerges As Stabiliser In Qatar's Crisis Response

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The country's private sector has emerged as a frontline stabiliser amid ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, even as Qatar Chamber has been leading a multi-pronged response to guarantee logistics innovation, food security, and healthcare resilience.

Since February 28, restricted movement along the Strait of Hormuz and regional instability have tested Qatar's supply chains and markets, according to Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised that the chamber immediately responded to these challenges by convening committee meetings, launching task forces, and urging shipping firms to adopt new systems to ensure business continuity.

These committees have maintained direct communication with companies and stakeholders, closely monitoring developments and submitting recommendations to the relevant authorities to ensure swift and effective solutions.

Earlier, Qatar Chamber announced that the committees had established and maintained open lines of communication with various companies and stakeholders, allowing for real-time updates and discussions.

These committees, the chamber also stated, have been actively monitoring ongoing developments within the industry, assessing potential challenges and opportunities in real time.

Addressing a recent board of directors meeting, Sheikh Khalifa emphasised that the chamber remains committed to supporting the business community and working with government entities to address challenges, enhance the business environment, and support the national economy.

He noted that despite pressure on regional supply chains, Qatar's import and export activity remained efficient and supported by logistical alternatives, such as the International Road Transit (TIR) system.

Sheikh Khalifa also said the chamber has called on shipping and transport companies operating in the country to register in the e-TIR system to ensure the continuity of commercial operations amid the current local and regional challenges.

Board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli, chairman of the chamber's Food Security and Environment Committee, underscored the key role the private sector is playing during crises to ensure the availability of products and goods in the local market.

In a recent meeting, al-Obaidli added that a joint committee with ministries is monitoring prices and addressing“unjustified increases.”

According to board member Mohamed bin Mahdi al-Ahbabi, chairman of the chamber's Trade Committee, the local stock of goods in major hypermarkets“is reassuring and has not been affected by current conditions.” He emphasised that continuing the flow of goods without obstacles is one of the ways the chamber is closely monitoring to avoid shortages in imported products.

During a meeting of the chamber's Services Committee, board member and committee chairman Ali bin Abdullatif al-Misnad announced the launch of an internal working group operating around the clock, alongside a hotline to receive reports on challenges facing the transportation and logistics sector.

He said the team will study all related issues and refer them to relevant authorities to find appropriate solutions to safeguard the continued flow of goods and enhance commercial transportation.

Board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, chairperson of the Health Committee, also convened a meeting to highlight the chamber's keenness to identify challenges facing the private healthcare sector and to discuss them with relevant authorities to find prompt solutions.

During the meeting, al-Ahmadani welcomed the participation of Dr Ghanem al-Mannai, Assistant Undersecretary for Healthcare Regulatory Affairs at the Ministry of Public Health, and lauded the ministry's role in ensuring the continuity of healthcare services.

Board member Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Thani, chairman of the Tourism Committee, said a small working group will be formed to identify the challenges facing travel companies.

Sheikh Khalifa added that by convening committees and mobilising private firms, Qatar Chamber has positioned the private sector as a first responder in times of crisis, turning logistical strain into a test of resilience.

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