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Qatar Central Bank Announces Changes To 5, 10, 50 Riyal Banknotes


2026-06-07 08:17:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced changes to the fifth series of the 5, 10, and 50 riyal denominations, in line with the laws in force in the State of Qatar to a statement published by the QCB on the platform X, the changes include the official state emblem, the Arabic numerals, and the issue date clarified that the prior edition of the 5, 10, and 50 riyal denominations (Fifth Series) issued before these changes will remain in circulation without any effect. These changes will be applied to other currency denominations at a later time.

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Gulf Times

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