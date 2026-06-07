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Dean Graziosi & Tony Robbins Say Meant For More LIVE Represents A Shift From Hustle Culture And Toward Human Connection
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For more than a decade, online business advice has been dominated by the language of funnels, paid ads, algorithm hacks and influencer marketing. But for many capable adults, especially those over 45, that world feels distant, transactional and inauthentic.
According to Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, a quieter and more meaningful movement is now taking shape, one rooted in human connection rather than hustle.
To help people understand and step into this shift, Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins are hosting Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event designed to help everyday people build meaningful coaching businesses without funnels, fancy technology or large followings.
Meant For More Live will take place on June 18, 2026, bringing together leading voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation to show attendees a different way forward.
Registration for Meant For More Live is now open at meantformorelive.
"For a long time, the message online has been that you need to hustle harder, build bigger funnels and dance on social media to succeed," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "Meant For More Live is the opposite of all of that. You do not need to be louder. You need to be real. Real beats polished every time."
Meant For More Live will feature a lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player, and Bonnie Christine, who will share insights into building communities rooted in authenticity and shared purpose, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins.
Bari Baumgardner, one of the featured speakers at Meant For More Live, will speak on the principle that selling done well is simply another form of serving.
"When you genuinely know you can help someone, offering to help them is one of the most loving things you can do," said Tony Robbins. "Meant For More Live is built on that idea. It is the antidote to the manipulative tactics so many people have come to associate with online business."
From Hustle Culture to Human Connection: Meant For More Live was designed to help people understand that meaningful work and meaningful success come from real human relationships, not complicated marketing systems.
Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:
- Why small communities of trust outperform large audiences of strangers
- How service-based selling builds real businesses without manipulation
- Real-world examples of community-led coaching that creates meaningful results
- Simple frameworks that work for people with no marketing background
- How to build something that fits the kind of life people actually want to live
By the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with a clear sense of how to build something meaningful without sacrificing their values, their time or who they are.
The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.
Interested participants can reserve their seat now at meantformorelive.
Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.
About Dean Graziosi
Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.
About Tony Robbins
Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.
According to Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, a quieter and more meaningful movement is now taking shape, one rooted in human connection rather than hustle.
To help people understand and step into this shift, Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins are hosting Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event designed to help everyday people build meaningful coaching businesses without funnels, fancy technology or large followings.
Meant For More Live will take place on June 18, 2026, bringing together leading voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation to show attendees a different way forward.
Registration for Meant For More Live is now open at meantformorelive.
"For a long time, the message online has been that you need to hustle harder, build bigger funnels and dance on social media to succeed," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "Meant For More Live is the opposite of all of that. You do not need to be louder. You need to be real. Real beats polished every time."
Meant For More Live will feature a lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player, and Bonnie Christine, who will share insights into building communities rooted in authenticity and shared purpose, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins.
Bari Baumgardner, one of the featured speakers at Meant For More Live, will speak on the principle that selling done well is simply another form of serving.
"When you genuinely know you can help someone, offering to help them is one of the most loving things you can do," said Tony Robbins. "Meant For More Live is built on that idea. It is the antidote to the manipulative tactics so many people have come to associate with online business."
From Hustle Culture to Human Connection: Meant For More Live was designed to help people understand that meaningful work and meaningful success come from real human relationships, not complicated marketing systems.
Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:
- Why small communities of trust outperform large audiences of strangers
- How service-based selling builds real businesses without manipulation
- Real-world examples of community-led coaching that creates meaningful results
- Simple frameworks that work for people with no marketing background
- How to build something that fits the kind of life people actually want to live
By the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with a clear sense of how to build something meaningful without sacrificing their values, their time or who they are.
The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.
Interested participants can reserve their seat now at meantformorelive.
Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.
About Dean Graziosi
Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.
About Tony Robbins
Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.
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