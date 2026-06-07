Gujarat: National Forensic Sciences University Trains Representatives From 96 Countries, Expands To 13 Campuses Worldwide

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 7 (IANS) The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), headquartered in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and recognised as the world's only university dedicated exclusively to forensic sciences, has emerged as a global centre for forensic education, training and research, with representatives from 96 countries having received specialised training through the institution.

Established in 2009 in Gandhinagar under the leadership of the then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the university attained the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) in October 2020.

The institution currently operates 13 campuses in India and abroad, including its international campus in Jinja, Uganda, and is considering further overseas expansion following proposals received from several countries.

Under the leadership of its founding Vice-Chancellor and senior forensic scientist, Padma Shri J.M. Vyas, NFSU has developed an academic model that combines education, research, training and investigation.

The university said its academic standards and environmentally conscious campus infrastructure have attracted international interest, leading several nations to formally express interest in establishing NFSU campuses within their own countries.

The institution has also expanded its contribution to criminal justice systems through the development of 'Mobile Forensic Investigation Vans' designed and manufactured in India.

More than 300 such vans are currently operating across over 17 states and Union Territories.

Equipped with specialised forensic kits and staffed by trained experts, the units remain available round the clock to assist law enforcement agencies in scientific crime scene investigations and evidence collection.

To promote research and technological innovation, NFSU has established the Forensic Innovation Council under the Companies Act and the Forensic Innovation Centre with support from the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP).

The facilities provide advanced laboratory infrastructure for researchers and start-ups working in forensic science and related fields.

According to the university, more than 20 forensic products developed under its innovation initiatives are now being exported to countries, including the United States, Australia, Israel, Singapore and several European nations.

The institution has also secured specialised patent approvals in both India and the United States.

NFSU has played a significant role in disaster victim identification and complex investigations.

Following the Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad Airport on June 12 last year, the university's forensic experts completed DNA profiling to establish the identities of all 265 victims of the accident.

The university has also expanded into sports science through the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Nutritional Testing for Sportspersons (CoE-NSTS), a specialised facility that conducts nutritional assessments and testing for prohibited substances among athletes.

The institution describes it as a "unique scientific centre of its kind" in India.

Research activities at NFSU include emerging disciplines such as DNA forensics, drone forensics and digital forensics, areas that are increasingly important in modern criminal investigations and security systems.

During a visit to the university, spiritual leader Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza reflected on the institution's role in addressing contemporary challenges through scientific investigation.

"Every problem has a solution. Whenever a criminal creates a problem, a world-renowned university like NFSU remains committed to finding its solution. I am extremely pleased after visiting the world-renowned National Forensic Sciences University. The dream envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India should become a leader in the field of forensic science and help build forensic capacities in many countries has been realised in the true sense by NFSU," he said.

At a special interaction titled "My Life: My Story" organised by NFSU, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma highlighted the growing challenge posed by misinformation and manipulated digital content.

"In the era of social media, fake news and deepfake content have become matters of concern. At such a time, the contribution of the National Forensic Sciences University in addressing the problem of such misleading videos and creating awareness in society will prove significant," Sharma said.

Students at the university also spoke about their academic experiences.

Nisha Vala, an MBA student at the School of Management Studies, said: "Studying at NFSU is an excellent global experience. The modern infrastructure, highly knowledgeable professors who provide career-focused guidance and the positive academic environment make a significant contribution to the holistic development of students."

Nai Ved, an M.Tech student from the School of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, said: "NFSU has world-class infrastructure, which has proved extremely useful for our research work."

As it expands its national and international footprint, NFSU continues to position itself as a specialised institution focused on forensic science education, innovation, research and capacity-building, while supporting law enforcement, criminal justice systems and emerging areas of scientific investigation.